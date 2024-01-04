Contests
Cold & Dry Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Issued: Saturday Snow Developing
First Alert Weather Day Issued For Saturday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry morning and dry Thursday afternoon, clouds will decrease through the day to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be a tad cooler with the thermometer only reaching the upper 30s.

Friday will be cold at sunrise with widespread thick frost as morning lows will fall into the low 20s thanks to clear skies and light winds. Friday will see increasing clouds during the day and will become mostly cloudy.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening hours because of impacts from a wintry mix of precipitation.

There are many uncertainties about the timing, location and amounts of snow accumulation at this time, but we do know is that this will be a snow to rain/snow event and that surface temperatures will be too warm for widespread icy travel impacts.

Snow accumulations will be wet and slushy, and while most will see 1 to 2 inches, areas to the south of Cincinnati may see slightly higher amounts. It’s important to note roads will generally be wet, as treatment will work great along with temperatures melting the snow on the roads.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon, so any snow accumulations will be slushy and impacts will be limited. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night into

Sunday morning will be near freezing, so a few icy spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses, but nothing widespread. Sunday will also have areas of rain/snow shower activity, though it will be more isolated and dry out late in the day.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

