Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coroner: 1 dead in Anderson Twp. crash that split car in two

Fatal Anderson Township crash left car split in half
By Payton Marshall and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash split a car in two on Wednesday afternoon in Anderson Township, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Jacob Watford, 23, was the driver of the vehicle that crashed on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue were closed from Five Mile to Salem roads.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigation Team and the coroner’s vehicle were at the scene.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tyler Garrett pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

Latest News

Jarvis Barnes (left) and Diablo McCoats
Suspects in OTR shootout that injured 9 pleading out to reduced charges
Anthony Rooks
Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County stabbing, man under arrest
One of the suspects charged in 2022 OTR shooting returns to court
One of the suspects charged in 2022 OTR shooting returns to court
Victim flown to hospital after stabbing in Clermont Co.
Victim flown to hospital after stabbing in Clermont Co.