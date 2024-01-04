Coroner: 1 dead in Anderson Twp. crash that split car in two

The video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash split a car in two on Wednesday afternoon in Anderson Township, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Jacob Watford, 23, was the driver of the vehicle that crashed on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue were closed from Five Mile to Salem roads.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Traffic Investigation Team and the coroner’s vehicle were at the scene.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

