Drug overdose increase leads to issue of Public Health Alert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Public Health Alert has been issued for Hamilton County after a recent increase in drug overdoses.

Now, the Hamilton County Health Department, Addiction Response Coalition and City of Cincinnati are hoping to get the word out in hopes of preventing a bigger potential surge.

It has not been the fresh start to 2024 that Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan was hoping for.

“Even though the past couple of years we’ve been trending lower with overdoses and overdose deaths, fentanyl is still in the drug supply,” the chief explained.

We are only four days into the new year and that is all the time it took for the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition and county Health Department to track what they call “abnormal changes” in overdose activity.

If history is any indication, they say it could mean another potential surge of fentanyl is circulating.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than heroin and a major contributor to overdoses in the United States, according to the CDC.

“It takes out that stigma, that stereotype that says someone using this drug has to be this particular person,” Synan said. “What fentanyl does is say, no, it could be anyone that is taking an illegal substance or getting a substance that’s not from a doctor or pharmacy, not a legal source, and it does increase the risk that the person could potentially overdose and die.”

That concern ultimately led to the Public Health Alert being issued Thursday.

The alert says on New Year’s Eve, there were 11 emergency department visits for overdoses and 11 calls to 911 reporting overdoses.

By Tuesday, emergency department visits rose to 12.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reported three suspected overdose deaths that same day.

Now, they’re hoping to get ahead of the upward trend and bring those numbers down to zero.

“There is some good in this,” Synan explains. “By putting it out and saying there is something going on, here’s a reminder: Use Narcan, don’t use alone, use fentanyl test strips. Go to the hospital, you’re not going to get in trouble. Go get medical care and if you need help, those resources are there for you and open to you.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction or mental health and needs help, click here.

