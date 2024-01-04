Family reflects on life of 11-year-old West End shooting victim

Contests
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of Dominic Davis, the 11-year-old boy killed in a mass shooting in November said they are using the pain of his loss to fight the senseless killings in the city.

Davis, who would have turned 12 on Christmas Eve, was shot while playing at the corner of Jones and Wade streets on Nov. 3. He was one of four children and an adult shot by a gunman in a dark sedan.

Dominic’s father, Issac Davis, said his life has been a struggle since losing his son.

“(It) just plays over and over in my head,” Davis said. “I wish it would’ve been me. He wasn’t in a gang or doing any activities that he shouldn’t be doing. It’s just a terrible situation.”

There were nearly 300 shootings reported in Cincinnati from January 2023 to November 2023, according to data from the Cincinnati Police Department. Seven of the 57 shootings involving juveniles were fatal.

The loss of Dominic and the number of juvenile shootings inspired the Davis family to start the Forever 11 Foundation to help curb gun violence in Cincinnati. Davis said the family is looking for other ways to give back, including a toy drive named in honor of Dominic.

“We’re playing to give back to the community and help out the kids,” Davis said. “We’re trying to see what they need and what we can do to help them out of these situations.”

Davis said the family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Dominic’s murder. Davis said the lack of arrests or justice for his son has been frustrating.

“We just want justice,” Davis said. “So we can grieve and live our everyday lives as normal as possible. He was just being a kid. He wasn’t the target.”

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is also offering a $5,000 reward for information on Dominic murder.

Anyone with information on the case should call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

