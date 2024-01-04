Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man accused of stealing $40K worth of electronics from Miami University

The stolen items were bought by Miami University and were supposed to be delivered to the school in Oxford, according to the documents.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Dayton, Ohio man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Miami University.

Darion Cayson, 26, is accused of theft, receiving stolen property, falsification and other charges in Butler County, according to court records.

Cayson is suspected of stealing more than $40,000 worth of laptops and iPads, the Butler County court documents claim.

The court records show the crimes happened between June and September 2023.

The stolen items were bought by Miami University and were supposed to be delivered to the school in Oxford, according to the documents.

On June 30, the documents say Cayson logged on and used a Macbook that he’d stolen.

The Journal News reports that Cayson was driving for FedEx when he committed the crimes, but he no longer delivers for them.

A Miami University spokesperson says staff members noticed the missing items during an inventory check and then called police. A new system has been put in place to make sure the university has received complete deliveries, the spokesperson added.

They have not found the items Cayson is accused of stealing.

He’s back in court on Feb. 26.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tyler Garrett pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

Latest News

The chase ended with a crash in Franklin.
WATCH: Sparks fly in high-speed chase with PT Cruiser
Following major layoffs in December, St. Bernard Soap Co. informed workers they would shutter...
Former P&G soap factory shutting down in March
Terry Ketron was in his 30s when he left Kentucky to go to Florida with someone, who is only...
NKY man identified after vanishing in Florida decades ago
Gypsy, Rose looking for their forever home
Gypsy, Rose looking for their forever home