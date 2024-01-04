Man accused of stealing $40K worth of electronics from Miami University

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Dayton, Ohio man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Miami University.

Darion Cayson, 26, is accused of theft, receiving stolen property, falsification and other charges in Butler County, according to court records.

Cayson is suspected of stealing more than $40,000 worth of laptops and iPads, the Butler County court documents claim.

The court records show the crimes happened between June and September 2023.

The stolen items were bought by Miami University and were supposed to be delivered to the school in Oxford, according to the documents.

On June 30, the documents say Cayson logged on and used a Macbook that he’d stolen.

The Journal News reports that Cayson was driving for FedEx when he committed the crimes, but he no longer delivers for them.

A Miami University spokesperson says staff members noticed the missing items during an inventory check and then called police. A new system has been put in place to make sure the university has received complete deliveries, the spokesperson added.

They have not found the items Cayson is accused of stealing.

He’s back in court on Feb. 26.

