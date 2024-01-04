Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County, 1 in custody
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed twice and seriously wounded in Clermont County early Thursday, a dispatch supervisor said.
Air Care flew the man to the University of Cincinnati. His injuries are non-life threatening, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW.
Another man is in custody, the sheriff said.
The stabbing was reported in a domestic situation at an apartment building on Court Yard Lane in Batavia Township.
A woman inside the apartment called 911 at 1:48 a.m. to request help and an ambulance, according to dispatch.
The call began with screaming and she mentioned a pocket knife, the dispatch supervisor said.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Investigators are expected to be on the scene for a while, the supervisor said.
