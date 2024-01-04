Contests
Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County, 1 in custody

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed twice and seriously wounded in Clermont...
An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed twice and seriously wounded in Clermont County early Thursday, a dispatch supervisor said.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed twice and seriously wounded in Clermont County early Thursday, a dispatch supervisor said.

Air Care flew the man to the University of Cincinnati. His injuries are non-life threatening, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW.

Another man is in custody, the sheriff said.

The stabbing was reported in a domestic situation at an apartment building on Court Yard Lane in Batavia Township.

A woman inside the apartment called 911 at 1:48 a.m. to request help and an ambulance, according to dispatch.

The call began with screaming and she mentioned a pocket knife, the dispatch supervisor said.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene for a while, the supervisor said.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

