Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County, 1 in custody

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed twice and seriously wounded in Clermont County early Thursday, a dispatch supervisor said.

Air Care flew the man to the University of Cincinnati. His injuries are non-life threatening, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW.

Another man is in custody, the sheriff said.

The stabbing was reported in a domestic situation at an apartment building on Court Yard Lane in Batavia Township.

Happening Now: The Clermont Sheriff department is investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex. https://t.co/LGTqJfkff7 @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/C6SHaO4tFU — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) January 4, 2024

A woman inside the apartment called 911 at 1:48 a.m. to request help and an ambulance, according to dispatch.

The call began with screaming and she mentioned a pocket knife, the dispatch supervisor said.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene for a while, the supervisor said.

