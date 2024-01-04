Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County stabbing, man under arrest

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is recovering at a hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Clermont County early Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at an apartment complex on Court Yard Lane in Batavia Township just before 2 a.m.

Air Care flew the 32-year-old victim to the University of Cincinnati. His injuries are non-life threatening, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW.

Anthony Rooks, 39, was taken into custody at the scene after the victim identified him as the assailant, according to a news release.

Rooks is held at the county jail on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He will appear in court at 10 a.m.

A woman inside the apartment called 911 at 1:48 a.m. to request help and an ambulance, according to a Clermont County dispatch supervisor.

The call began with screaming and she mentioned a pocket knife, the dispatch supervisor said.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject lying in the parking lot, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

Central Joint Fire and EMS transported Moses to Batavia Township Community Center, where Air Care landed to fly him the hospital.

Moses underwent surgery and remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation will be reviewed in its entirety with the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

