Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County stabbing, man under arrest

Victim flown to hospital after stabbing in Clermont Co.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One man is recovering at a hospital and another is in jail after a stabbing in Clermont County early Thursday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at an apartment complex on Court Yard Lane in Batavia Township just before 2 a.m.

Air Care flew the 32-year-old victim to the University of Cincinnati. His injuries are non-life threatening, Clermont County Sheriff Steve Leahy tells FOX19 NOW.

Anthony Rooks, 39, was taken into custody at the scene after the victim identified him as the assailant, according to a news release.

Rooks is held at the county jail on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He will appear in court at 10 a.m.

A woman inside the apartment called 911 at 1:48 a.m. to request help and an ambulance, according to a Clermont County dispatch supervisor.

The call began with screaming and she mentioned a pocket knife, the dispatch supervisor said.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject lying in the parking lot, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and chest.

Central Joint Fire and EMS transported Moses to Batavia Township Community Center, where Air Care landed to fly him the hospital.

Moses underwent surgery and remains in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation will be reviewed in its entirety with the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to the Grand Jury for consideration of additional charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tyler Garrett pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

Latest News

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Coroner: 1 dead in Anderson Twp. crash that split car in two
Jarvis Barnes (left) and Diablo McCoats
Suspects in OTR shootout that injured 9 pleading out to reduced charges
One of the suspects charged in 2022 OTR shooting returns to court
One of the suspects charged in 2022 OTR shooting returns to court
Victim flown to hospital after stabbing in Clermont Co.
Victim flown to hospital after stabbing in Clermont Co.