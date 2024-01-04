Contests
Mother turns hobby into Tri-State dessert business

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman turned one of her favorite hobbies into a business that has now been running for 14 strong years.

Andrea Thompson says before having her daughter she found a new joy in making and decorating cakes.

Her desserts became so popular with her family and friends that she decided to take a risk by starting her own company.

Fourteen years later, Thompson has three Abby Girl Sweets locations in the Cincinnati area.

From the flavor of the week to cookies and cream and beyond, Abby Girl Sweets has become the spot to get your sugar fix.

The cupcake shop has been voted the best of Cincinnati several years in a row.

Thompson says the secret to their success is fresh ingredients mixed with a lot of love.

”Because we do our cupcakes from scratch, that is the other trick we have, is we make them fresh from scratch,” says Thompson. “It brings people out because we don’t use any cake mixes. We don’t use anything that’s artificial. It’s literally flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and so, that is what sets us apart.”

Thompson says while she always enjoyed baking, her true love was decorating cakes.

“Decorating was my thing,” Thompson explained. “It was kind of neat because I didn’t necessarily go to school for decorating. I literally took some classes at Wilton, but that sparked something in me. I loved the fact that I could create something.”

The creations continued when she switched from cakes to cupcakes to make it more cost-effective and to play with more flavors.

Before moving into her first storefront, along West Fifth Street in Downtown Cincinnati, Thompson said she got her start making cupcakes from her home.

She transformed her basement into a licensed bakery.

After testing out her flavor combinations with family and friends, the orders kept growing.

The positive responses led her to open her first shop in 2010, which she named after her daughter, Abby.

“I remember sitting in one of our tables there and thinking, ‘Wow,’ because we had literally made as many cupcakes as we could, and the next thing you know, we had lines on both sides of the door, and we were selling out,” recalls Thompson. “We had to make more, and that’s when my husband and I looked at each other and said, ‘Wow, we have something that’s special.’”

A special dessert that the community continues to love, but also a special legacy that she has now created for her family for generations to come.

“As a woman, as a mother, I have learned to teach my children how to become business owners,” said Thompson. “We’re educating them to be entrepreneurs.”

Thompson says her children have several new fresh ideas as the business continues to grow.

You can find Abby Girl Sweets in Blue Ash, Downtown Cincinnati and Eastgate.

