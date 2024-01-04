Nearly two dozen dogs rescued from Addyston hoarding situation in better health

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The 19 dogs rescued from an Addyston home in August are healthy, on the mend and are getting ready for adoption.

Meaghan Colville, of Cincinnati Animal Care, one of the cats that were also recovered has been adopted, as well as three dogs. She said most of the dogs that were rescued at the home are in foster care.

“Everybody’s healthy and happy,” Colville said. “A lot of them luckily have gone into foster homes.”

James Vaughan, who owned the animals, was convicted on 20 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals late last year. One dog at the home was dead and in a freezer. Others had exposed ribs and were suffering from lack of food and illnesses.

“The judge decided that (the animals) could be released to Animal Care and now we’re looking for homes for them,” Colville said.

Vaughan will be sentenced on Jan. 18.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the animals is asked to call Cincinnati Animal Care.

