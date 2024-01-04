NKY man identified after vanishing in Florida decades ago

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - A decades-old Florida case has now been connected to the Tri-State with human remains being identified as those of a Northern Kentucky man.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have identified the remains found in 1985 as Terry Ketron.

Family members of Ketron say he is from Northern Kentucky.

Ketron was in his 30s when he left Kentucky to go to Florida with someone, who is only known by the name of either Bonnie or Connie, in the early 1980s, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The Highland Heights native disappeared on that trip and never returned home.

“What I have been told is that he had called my aunt and said he was in Florida with the female and was having trouble with her ex-boyfriend, and they were on the phone call, and he said, ‘Oh, here they come again,’ and he abruptly hung up,” Ketron’s great-niece, Krystal Tillett, said.

There was no contact from Ketron after that.

Then, on Jan. 12, 1985, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said children playing in a heavily wooded area found human remains near a canal bank.

The remains were unidentifiable, but the death was ruled a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.

“He was shot in the chest and buried in a shallow grave near a canal,” according to Tillett.

Advancements in Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy led to the recent breakthrough in the case.

On Dec. 27, 2023, the remains were identified as Ketron’s, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies contacted Ketron’s only surviving sibling - a sister.

“They asked her to do a DNA test, so she submitted that; it took a few weeks, and it came back last week as confirmation it was him,” Tillett explained.

Ketron’s parents have passed away.

The family is now working to get his remains back to Northern Kentucky.

As for the woman named either Bonnie or Connie, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says they are trying to identify her.

