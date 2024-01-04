Outgoing Batavia village mayor applies for vacant council seat

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - This is the first week in more than three decades that John Thebout was not in public office.

He was appointed to the village council of this small Clermont County community in 1991, serving 12 years total as a councilman before becoming mayor in 2004.

But this past November, Councilman C. Scott Runck edged him out of the mayor’s seat.

The race was so narrow that it was decided by just 11 votes among the total 549 cast, according to the Clermont County Board of Elections. The village’s population was 1,972 at the 2020 Census.

Last week, Thebout, 77, received the key to the village at his retirement party that the zoning administrator organized and had catered at the administration building.

“I am proud of my 32 years of public service,” Thebout said in an interview last week with FOX19 NOW. “I’ve had wonderful people to work with here in the village and council. I am proud of the progress we made and I’m leaving it in better condition. We’re not rich, but we have a little bit of money in the bank.”

Vice Mayor Jason Gipson said Thebout worked hard “to save a village that was literally about bankrupt when he took over. He brought in the right people, the right administrators, to bring the village back from bankruptcy. John is just a great example of the grit and tenacity that it takes to do what’s right and defend the small village when you have the larger entities around.”

The same day, Thebout applied to be appointed to a Runck’s council seat, which is now vacant. The village’s website last week said applicant letters should be submitted to the mayor’s office by 4 p.m. Friday.

When FOX19 NOW did an exit interview with the mayor on Friday morning, however, Thebout didn’t mention a word about applying, even when we asked him who did.

Thebout responded he wasn’t sure and said he thought there were six or seven applicants. He said other staff members had copies of the application letters.

Of his time leading the village, he said: “It’s been a long run but it’s been a wonderful ride. Believe me, I’ve seen a lot of accomplishments since I have been here that I am very proud to have been a part of. I’m done. I came in today just to finish getting my stuff out of the office and to sign the last papers that have to be signed by me since I am the mayor until Jan. 1.”

When we asked Thebout what he planned to do with all his extra free time, he responded: “I am not sure. I know I’ve got a lot of things to get done around the house. I think the wife and I would like to do some more traveling in the coming year and enjoy the time we’ve got left because I am not a young boy anymore.”

On Tuesday, we contacted him again after we reviewed all the application letters, including his.

When asked why he didn’t tell us he applied, he responded: “My staff is wanting me to throw my name into it. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I had to do one of two things. There’s a cut off so just to be safe, I sent in a letter. I’m not sure at this point. I might withdraw. There is a good possibility.”

Why did he change his mind?

“Honestly, I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” he responded. “Half my family says it’s time to get out. ‘You’ve been in there long enough.’ I’m kind of leaning the same way after 32 years. The village is in very good shape financially and heading in the right direction of growth. So I am not real sure what I am going to do yet. I’ve had a bunch of people want me to do it.”

When FOX19 NOW asked if he verbally asked any council members to support his appointment to the vacant council seat while he was still serving as the mayor, he responded: “I gotta watch what I say” and that he thought the majority of council would support him.

We repeated the question.

He responded: “Well, I don’t want to do that. I don’t think that’s a good thing to do, go out polling and stuff like that, you know what I mean. Most of the council I’ve served with for years. They know what I stand for and what I’ve done. I would think that if I would do that I don’t know why they wouldn’t support me.”

The new mayor was sworn in earlier this week.

In addition to Thebout, nine other people applied for appointment to the open council seat.

They are:

They are Lori Boswell, Victor Billingsley, William Craver, Randy Dorsey, Mark Ewing, Michael Gardner, Michael Kinner, Kyle Meyer and Lori Zagar.

“That’s quite a few for us. It’s pretty remarkable to have that many people apply for that,” Councilman Jason Garrison. “I think so many people have applied because our population has grown for sure. We have a population boom going on. I think people are interested in the growth of Batavia. We have several new housing developments coming in.”

Here are all the applicants’ letters:

