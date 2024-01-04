Remembering Covington Police Officer Michael Partin 26 years tragic foot chase, fall into Ohio River

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Law enforcement across the Tristate is remembering the life of Covington Police Officer Michael Partin.

He was just 25 years old when he died in the line of duty during a Jan. 4, 1998 foot chase, leaving behind his wife, Lisa, and then-2-year-old stepdaughter.

An annual memorial takes place at midnight on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to honor the sacrifice he made in the line of duty by paying the ultimate price to protect the public.

His co-workers including his trainer and other law enforcement joined his wife to pay their respects where he died 26 years ago.

“He’s been gone as long as he lived, and that hit with a whole new meaning to me and my daughter,” said his wife, Lisa Partin. “He went to work. It was his third shift. I went to bed; I didn’t know he wasn’t going to come home.

“We still have a few of the guys that come who have been here every single year since Mike’s death and we thought it would get smaller and smaller, but it hasn’t.”

He was called around 2 a.m. to help apprehend a suspect running from a traffic stop who was suspected to be drunk and had marijuana. As he pursued the man, he fell through a hole in the bridge and plummeted nearly 90 feet into the Ohio River.

Despite extensive searching, his body wasn’t found for months.

Without Officer Partin’s income, his wife, Lisa, and her daughter (his stepdaughter) grew destitute.

She could not receive survivor’s benefits until his body was recovered. Covington police officers sponsored several fundraisers to help pay expenses.

On May 8, 1998, then-Covington Police Chief Al Bosse, retired Officer Partin’s Badge No. 54 and posthumously issued him the city’s Legion of Honor medal, according to the Greater Cincinnati Police Historical Society.

Finally, on May 18, 1998, one week after he was honored in Police Memorial Day ceremonies, Officer Partin’s body was recovered near a boat on the Ohio side of the river, more than 9 miles from where he had entered the water.

At the time of Officer Partin’s death, there was no law on the books in Kentucky against fleeing police.

Officers would have to use charges like trespassing and disorderly conduct for foot pursuits and wanton endangerment and reckless driving for vehicle pursuits.

Covington police spearheaded efforts to address this issue.

Members of their Legislative Committee were able to convince legislators to pass a new law.

As a result of their efforts, the General Assembly passed the “Michael Partin Bill and it took effect on July 15, 1998.

It addresses fleeing and eluding and evading police to include felony charges.

His wife also has unveiled a street sign for “Michael Partin Court” behind Covington police headquarters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.