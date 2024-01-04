Contests
Springfield Township Community Arts Center reopens after 2022 Christmas flooding

The Springfield Township Community Arts Center reopened Thursday after it flooded on Christmas Day in 2022.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Springfield Township Community Arts Center reopened Thursday after it flooded on Christmas Day in 2022.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story of the work it took to restore and open the center.

