Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Still have a gift card for Coney Island? Here’s how you can use it

Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue
Coney Island lifeguard hospitalized after attempted rescue
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials with Coney Island and Sunlite Pool announced Thursday what gift card holders could do with their remaining balances now that the amusement park is closed.

On Jan. 20, customers are invited to an exclusive event for the Coney Island merchandise sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6201 Kellogg Ave.

These items will include Coney Island branded apparel, accessories, drinkware and more.

Coney Island permanently closing at end of year

Customers can also obtain gift card refunds at the event as well.

The sale is not open to the public, only to those with gift cards, which will have to be shown upon entry.

Customers who bought 2024 season passes have been fully refunded.

The popular amusement park permanently closed on Dec. 31, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Tyler Garrett pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

Latest News

Producers are looking for three people to fill a trio of principal roles and 79 background...
Actors sought for film being shot in the Tri-State
‘Married with Microphones’ co-hosts Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle aired their last show Friday.
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
Photo of Coney Island 1954. Courtesy Jim Horstmeyer
Coney Island historic photos
'Reacher' season 2 out on Prime Video
TT's Take: Reacher season two