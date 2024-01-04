Still have a gift card for Coney Island? Here’s how you can use it

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Officials with Coney Island and Sunlite Pool announced Thursday what gift card holders could do with their remaining balances now that the amusement park is closed.

On Jan. 20, customers are invited to an exclusive event for the Coney Island merchandise sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6201 Kellogg Ave.

These items will include Coney Island branded apparel, accessories, drinkware and more.

Customers can also obtain gift card refunds at the event as well.

The sale is not open to the public, only to those with gift cards, which will have to be shown upon entry.

Customers who bought 2024 season passes have been fully refunded.

Thank you, loyal patrons, for your support over the years. We will miss your smiles and enthusiasm. We have been proud to provide a place where so many wonderful memories were created for families. We thank the millions of patrons and employees from Cincinnati and surrounding neighborhoods. You made Coney Island a special place for all of us.

The popular amusement park permanently closed on Dec. 31, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.