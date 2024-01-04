Suspects in OTR shootout that injured 9 pleading out to reduced charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two suspects charged with shooting into a crowd of people on an Over-the-Rhine sidewalk, resulting in nine total people being shot, is expected to plead out to reduced charges, court records show.

Jarvis Barnes is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. Thursday to seven counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, the docket shows.

He was indicted on seven counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

Barnes, 36, faced 80 years in prison if convicted on all of those original charges.

The second man who was indicted in the shootout, Diablo McCoats, recently pleaded guilty to eight counts of felonious assault.

He arrived last week at a prison in Pickaway County to begin serving his sentence. His expected release date/parole eligibility date is listed as Aug. 6, 2032.

McCoats was originally indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability.

If convicted on all charges, McCoats, 30, would have faced more than 91 years in prison.

McCoats fired eight shots and Barnes fired seven, court records show. McCoats had a tactical light on his handgun and fired first, police have said.

The third shooter who remains unidentified and at large fired six shots.

The Main Street shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, 2022, after a fight broke out on the crowded street between two groups over contested territory, according to Jarvis’ “Bill of Particulars.”

Seven men and one woman were caught in the crossfire. All were treated and released from area hospitals.

A Cincinnati police officer shot McCoats in one of his legs.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor at the time, Joe Deters, said at a news conference it was a “miracle” no one died.

He also said the suspects had extensive criminal records and he thought both now would spend the rest of their lives in prison.

The shootout prompted the city of Cincinnati and police to implement new measures to try to “interrupt the violence” on Main Street and at The Banks, where a separate shooting wounded three people around the same time as the Main Street shooting.

Police presence was stepped up on Main Street and at The Banks, including SWAT members.

Parking also was prohibited on Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday and lighting was increased.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.