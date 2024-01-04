WATCH: Sparks fly in high-speed chase with PT Cruiser

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A high-speed police chase that went through parts of Warren and Montgomery counties has led to an indictment and arraignment for the man police say was behind the wheel.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on how police managed to stop the driver.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.