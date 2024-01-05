Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2024 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
Anthony Rooks
Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County stabbing, man under arrest

Latest News

U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Matthew Graves speaks about the unfolding of the...
Capitol riot, 3 years later: Hundreds of convictions, yet 1 major mystery is unsolved
Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence at...
Jan. 6 anniversary: US attorney says thousands broke the law
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
First Alert Weather Day Issued Saturday: Video Update Here
Frank's Friday Video Forecast Update
Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante speaks outside Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say