Actors needed for movie being shot this winter in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Actors are needed for another movie being shot in Northern Kentucky and surrounding areas.

Film Cincinnati, in partnership with New Media and director Shal Ngo, is casting for “Control Freak.”

The movie is set to begin production this winter.

Filming dates are tentatively scheduled for mid-February for about a month.

The producers are looking for actors to fill three principal roles, as well as 79 background actors.

Principal roles include “The Sanshi,” a costumed demon; Aunt Thuy, a female Vietnamese in her ‘50s and “Sang,” a male Vietnamese in his mid-60s.

The production also will cast 79 background actors and two stand-ins for the principals.

Principal actors should email casting director Abigail Esmena at abi@auditionroom513.com with their name, role (s) interested in and height. Background actors should apply at https://forms.gle/ZKctzArFTLmzeXGn9

Interviews with Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, are available by contacting Jackie Reau at jreau@gamedaypr.com or 513-708-5822.

