Body parts found in North Fairmount dropped in strategic locations, official suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman’s torso and head appear to have been strategically dumped in certain areas of North Fairmount.

Cincinnati Search and Recovery Chief Jeff Shari was among the dozens of people who returned to a wooded area along Sutter Avenue on Friday to continue looking for body parts.

The resumed search comes a day after Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco said a human head was found in the area.

“It appears that they may have drove around and just dropped the body parts off at good side streets where there is no houses or lighting,” Shari explained.

Nearly 30 people with volunteer organizations Cincinnati Search and Recovery and Code 3 Search and Rescue spent hours combing through the heavily wooded area along Sutter Avenue.

Four K9s were used in the search along with a lot of other equipment.

Aside from the cold temperatures, weather conditions were in their favor as they conducted a very time-consuming and thorough search looking for any evidence they could find.

“Our main concern today is we want most of the dental,” said Shari. “So, we’re looking for the teeth, getting the dental records so we can find out who this person was.”

The head that was found Friday did not have teeth, he said.

“We are also looking for the arms if they happen to be out there while we’re searching,” Shari added.

Friday was the latest search effort in the investigation that started after the woman’s torso was found on Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount.

The woman is still unidentified, as the FBI, Cincinnati police and search crews work to try to pinpoint who she is and what exactly happened to her.

Despite two body parts being found, the coroner’s office says they cannot confirm if they belong to the same victim. Further testing is being done to find that out.

While several test results are pending, the search for any additional evidence continues.

“We are looking for, maybe, any tools or anything that could’ve been used to cut her up,” explained Shari. “We’re looking for any type of weapons or maybe jewelry or something that might’ve been dropped; anything.”

Friday’s search did turn up some hair that will be sent to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to be tested, officials said.

As police and FBI continue to search for evidence, reveal the identity of the victim and find a possible suspect, Cincinnati officers are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if they have any information on the case.

