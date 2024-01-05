Contests
Cincinnati woman calls for stronger enforcement of leash laws after pit bull kills pet bunny

After her pet bunny Willow was killed by a pit bull, a woman said authorities need to start...
After her pet bunny Willow was killed by a pit bull, a woman said authorities need to start enforcing state leash laws in Hamilton County.(kytv)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pet owner is calling for the enforcement of state leash laws in Hamilton County after her bunny “Willow” was killed by a pit bull.

Danette Boone of North Avondale said a neighbor was dog-sitting several pit bulls recently when two of them got loose from their leashes.

One of the dogs attacked Willow, who was in an enclosure in her front yard.

Boone said it was fortunate there weren’t any children outside when the dog attacked

“I’m an advocate for people keeping their dogs on leashes because I’d freeze up and get mauled,” Boone said. “Had I been out there, or a kid been out there, it would have been a lot worse.”

Willow was her family’s first pet. Boone said she drove 2,500 miles with her daughter as part of a week-long trip to bring the bunny home from Arkansas.

“She was three months old at the time,” Boone said. “She was almost like a cat and we had a lot of fun with her. She was part of our family.”

Pet owners should be more vigilant and have better control of their animals if they’re going to take them for walks, where they would be more likely to encounter other animals and people, she says.

“On the video, clearly she did not have control of the dogs,” Boone said.

“Just be responsible dog owners. Everyone is not comfortable around dogs. I am afraid of them. And have pet courtesy - when you see someone walking, pull them closer to you and definitely have them on leashes.”

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating the incident.

