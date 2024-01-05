Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after police say he assaulted his teacher.

A few minutes after 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Colerain Township police said school resource officers were notified that a teacher was assaulted by her teen student inside a Colerain High School classroom.

The teacher was punched “multiple times in the head,” according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The teacher was taken by EMS to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

At the hospital, the prosecutor’s office said the teacher had her skull cap removed to prevent damage from swelling. The Cleveland Clinic describes this as a “major brain surgery.”

Police said the student was also taken to the hospital and released into police custody after being treated. The student was later transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The 16-year-old Colerain student was charged with felonious assault and will face discipline from the school district, police added.

No information on the teacher’s condition has been released.

Lyndsey Creecy, public information officer for the Northwest Local Schools District, said on Thursday the school was investigating the incident.

“We are actively investigating,” a letter from the school to families said. “We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers.”

In another email to families, the school emphasized what happened Thursday “was an isolated incident.”

Call Colerain Township Police at 513-321-2677 if you have any information that can help the investigation.

