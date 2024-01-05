Contests
Community continues to honor, remember officer five years after his death

Colerain officer Dale Woods was hit by a vehicle after responding to a car crash. He passed away several days later on Jan. 7, 2019.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State community is continuing to remember and honor the life of an officer who answered his final call almost five years ago.

Colerain Township officer Dale Woods responded to the scene of a crash on Colerain Avenue when he was hit and critically injured by a truck.

The 46-year-old officer and father of three died several days later on Jan. 7, 2019.

It has been five years since his death, but that devasting moment is still fresh in the hearts and minds of his loved ones.

“I have a hard time believing it’s been five years,” Dale’s sister, Dori Colwell, says. “A lot of times, it seems like just yesterday.”

Officer Woods worked for 15 years each for the township’s police and fire departments.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral and more lined the streets to pay their respects as the procession passed by.

The outpour of support is something Dale’s daughter, Hallie Woods, still remembers to this day.

“After five years and seeing people are still remembering him and remembering what happened, we are never going to forget,” said Hallie. “So, seeing the community come together, that they’re never going to forget is awesome.”

A final farewell for Officer Dale Woods: ‘He was a man of service'

Sunday will mark five years since Dale passed away.

As the day nears, his family shared countless memories with FOX19 NOW.

The family also wants to urge drivers to move over and slow down when they see police or service crews roadside.

Dale’s life and service will be honored at the Cyclones game on Saturday. He was an avid hockey fan and Cyclones season ticket member.

