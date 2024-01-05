Fairfield shooting under investigation

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Fairfield.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Timber Hollow Apartments on South Timber Hollow Drive, off South Gilmore Road near Ohio 4, a police dispatcher confirms to FOX19 NOW.

A male suffered a gunshot wound, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The shooting did not result in a fatality, the dispatcher said.

No other details have been released, so the male’s age and extent of injuries are unclear.

Police also have not said what led up to this, if it’s accidental or intentional, or if there are any arrests or suspects.

A police spokeswoman is expected to put out a news release Friday, according to dispatch.

