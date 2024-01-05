Contests
Fairfield shooting under investigation

Fairfeld police responded to a reported shooting at Timber Hollow Apartments off Gilmore Road...
Fairfeld police responded to a reported shooting at Timber Hollow Apartments off Gilmore Road late Thursday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Fairfield.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Timber Hollow Apartments on South Timber Hollow Drive, off South Gilmore Road near Ohio 4, a police dispatcher confirms to FOX19 NOW.

A male suffered a gunshot wound, according to initial emergency communication reports.

The shooting did not result in a fatality, the dispatcher said.

No other details have been released, so the male’s age and extent of injuries are unclear.

Police also have not said what led up to this, if it’s accidental or intentional, or if there are any arrests or suspects.

A police spokeswoman is expected to put out a news release Friday, according to dispatch.

