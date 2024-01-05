First Alert Weather Day: Rain and slushy snow for Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Thursday, were 28º (at 7 and 9 PM) and 37º.

Friday will be cold at sunrise with widespread thick frost as morning lows will fall into the low 20s thanks to clear skies and light winds. Friday will see increasing clouds during the day and will become mostly cloudy.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening hours because of impacts from a wintry mix of precipitation.

We do know is that this will be a snow to rain/snow event and that surface temperatures will be too warm for widespread icy travel impacts. Snow showers will last through the mid-to-late morning hours before rain/snow will be on and off in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations will be wet and slushy, and while most will see around an inch, areas to the south of Cincinnati may see slightly higher amounts. It’s important to note roads will generally be wet, as treatment will work great along with temperatures melting the snow on the roads.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon, so any snow accumulations will be slushy and impacts will be limited. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night into

Sunday morning will be near freezing, so a few icy spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses, but nothing widespread. Sunday will also have areas of rain/snow shower activity, though it will be more isolated and dry out late in the day.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days

We’re also keeping a close eye on a potent system that will bring the threat of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday. Additionally, this same system will deliver the threat for rain changing over to snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The two-week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be near-to-slightly below normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s with some opportunities of rain and possible snow showers in the mix.

Most of us see around a inch of snow. Most of that will melt on contact with the relatively warm ground. The timeline for snow is midnight through 10am. Then it changes to a light mix of rain and snow in the early afternoon. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/TjBgUyM3bv — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) January 4, 2024

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. (WXIX)

