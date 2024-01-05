First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Snow Develops

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After some morning frost with temperatures in the 20′s, look for a dry and cold Friday afternoon with highs near 40 degrees.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening hours because of impacts from a wintry mix of precipitation.

We do know is that this will be a snow to rain/snow event and that surface temperatures will be too warm for widespread icy travel impacts. Snow showers will last through the mid-to-late morning hours before rain/snow will be on and off in the afternoon.

Snow accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches of wet and slushy snow, and while most will see around 1 to 2inches, areas to the south of Cincinnati may see slightly higher amounts. It’s important to note roads will generally be wet, as treatment will work great along with temperatures melting the snow on the roads.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon, so any snow accumulations will be slushy and impacts will be limited. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night into

Sunday morning will be near freezing, so a few icy spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses, but nothing widespread. Sunday will also have areas of rain/snow shower activity, though it will be more isolated and dry out late in the day.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.