Former corrections officer files pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against sheriff’s office

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former corrections officer sued the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in federal court this week, alleging pregnancy and sex discrimination, retaliation and civil rights violations.

Lyndsay Day of West Union alleges she was fired in retaliation for taking and using the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to go on maternity leave.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued her “Right to Sue” notice back in October after she filed a discrimination charge against the sheriff’s office.

She began working at the sheriff’s office in January 2021 and worked there for at least 12 months when she requested FMLA in March 2022.

The sheriff’s office failed to notify her of and unlawfully interfered with her FMLA rights before she began her maternity leave that May, the suit alleges.

Once she returned to work after her maternity leave two months later, however, the sheriff’s office only offered her “infrequent work shifts that were not consistent with her pre-maternity leave schedule,” the suit contends.

The sheriff’s office failed to put her on the schedule consistently from July 2022 through December 2022, even though she consistently requested shifts, the suit contends.

Her last day working was on Nov. 15, 2023.

She was not scheduled to work after that and was fired on March 14, 2023, the suit states.

Her suit requests more than $25,000 per each of the eight claims her attorney seeks to prove during a jury trial and the same amount for punitive damages.

Her suit also asks the court to issue orders requiring the sheriff’s office to:

Abolish discrimination, harassment, and retaliation

Allocate “significant” funding and trained staff to implement all changes within two years

Remove or demote all supervisors who have engaged in discrimination, harassment, or retaliation, and failed to meet their legal responsibility to promptly investigate complaints and/or take effective action to stop and deter prohibited personnel practices against employees

Create a process for the prompt investigation of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation complaints

Require mandatory and effective training for all employees and supervisors on discrimination, harassment, and retaliation issues, investigations, and appropriate corrective actions

Restore Day to one of the positions to which Day was entitled by her application and qualifications, and expunge her personnel file of all negative documentation

FOX19 NOW reached out to both parties for comment.

We also asked the sheriff’s office for a copy of her personnel file and their response to her EEOC complaint.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said Friday he could not discuss pending litigation.

He referred questions to an attorney for the county’s insurance carrier who has not yet responded.

