Google is phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pa. The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:59 PM EST
(CNN) - The ads you see online may get a little less creepy soon.

Google is rolling out a test that restricts cookies on the latest version of its Chrome browser.

Cookies are the little programs that track you on the internet and why you may see an ad for jeans seconds after you searched for them.

Instead of using cookies, Google has its own software tools designed to replace them.

While some are cheering the change, others worry Google could corner the market for targeted advertising by eliminating third-party cookies.

The company wants to get rid of cookies in Chrome by the end of the year.

For this initial test, only 1% of the browser’s users will be impacted.

Chrome will continue using cookies that store things like login information.

