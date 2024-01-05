Contests
Gorilla at Cincinnati Zoo passes away

Kingo, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo, passed away, the zoo announced on Friday.
Kingo, a gorilla at the Cincinnati Zoo, passed away, the zoo announced on Friday.(Cincinnati Enquirer/Meg Vogel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A sad day at the Cincinnati Zoo as they mourn the death of a beloved gorilla.

Kingo, who was in his late 40s, has died, the zoo announced in a Facebook post.

The Cincinnati Zoo described him as “a truly special gorilla.”

A truly special gorilla, Kingo, has passed away. He was the first western lowland gorilla ever habituated in the wild...

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday, January 5, 2024

