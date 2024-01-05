Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss rules on trans healthcare post-veto of House Bill 68

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine vetoed a measure Friday that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors and transgender athletes’ participation in girls and women’s sports, in a break from members of his party who championed the legislation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss his administration’s rules involving transgender healthcare in the state.

This discussion comes after the governor’s recent veto of House Bill 68, a bill that was sponsored by Gary Click (R-Vickery) that would have restricted healthcare for trans minors in Ohio and prohibited trans girls from playing female sports.

During last week’s press conference, Gov. DeWine told the public that these decisions should be left in the hands of the parents - the people who know their child best - and healthcare providers who can give medical advice.

In regards to the transgender athlete portion of H.B. 68, DeWine has made it clear that the decision to let trans girls play female sports should only be made by the sports league or organization, such as the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and not by the government.

Despite the veto, DeWine did make it clear that his administration would draft a set of rules to be adopted regarding the healthcare of trans minors.

On Dec. 29, he listed out what those rules would be.

  • No one under the age of 18 will receive gender-affirming surgeries.
  • The administration will begin collecting data on gender-affirming care. Data will be reported to the General Assembly and the public every six months.
  • Rules will be created to prevent pop-up clinics that target transgender communities and families.

Even with these proposed rules, several lawmakers from the Greater Cincinnati Area still disagreed with the governor.

A three-fifths vote from the Ohio House and Senate is needed to override DeWine’s veto.

There will be a House Session on Jan. 10, but it is unknown if supporters of H.B. 68 will follow through.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as the press conference is over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
A new Ohio social media law will go into effect on Jan. 15 requiring companies to get parental...
New social media law takes effect soon in Ohio
Producers are looking for three people to fill a trio of principal roles and 79 background...
Actors sought for film being shot in the Tri-State

Latest News

Cincinnati police recruit class graduates Friday morning
Cincinnati police recruit class graduates Friday morning
First Alert Weather Day Issued Saturday: Video Update Here
Frank's Friday Video Forecast Update
After her pet bunny Willow was killed by a pit bull, a woman said authorities need to start...
Cincinnati woman calls for stronger enforcement of leash laws after pit bull kills pet bunny
Fairfeld police responded to a reported shooting at Timber Hollow Apartments off Gilmore Road...
Fairfield shooting under investigation