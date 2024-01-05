Gov. Mike DeWine to discuss rules on trans healthcare post-veto of House Bill 68

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss his administration’s rules involving transgender healthcare in the state.

This discussion comes after the governor’s recent veto of House Bill 68, a bill that was sponsored by Gary Click (R-Vickery) that would have restricted healthcare for trans minors in Ohio and prohibited trans girls from playing female sports.

During last week’s press conference, Gov. DeWine told the public that these decisions should be left in the hands of the parents - the people who know their child best - and healthcare providers who can give medical advice.

Parents are making decisions about the most precious thing in their life - their child. And none of us should underestimate the gravity and difficulty of those decisions. These are gut-wrenching decisions, these are gut-wrenching decisions that should be made by parents and should be informed by teams of doctors who are advising them.

In regards to the transgender athlete portion of H.B. 68, DeWine has made it clear that the decision to let trans girls play female sports should only be made by the sports league or organization, such as the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and not by the government.

Despite the veto, DeWine did make it clear that his administration would draft a set of rules to be adopted regarding the healthcare of trans minors.

On Dec. 29, he listed out what those rules would be.

No one under the age of 18 will receive gender-affirming surgeries.

The administration will begin collecting data on gender-affirming care. Data will be reported to the General Assembly and the public every six months.

Rules will be created to prevent pop-up clinics that target transgender communities and families.

Even with these proposed rules, several lawmakers from the Greater Cincinnati Area still disagreed with the governor.

I am extremely disappointed in the Governor’s decision to veto House Bill 68—a bill that protects Ohio’s children and female student-athletes. I have supported this bill from day one and I look forward to working with my colleagues to override the Governor’s veto. I am committed to standing up for what’s best for all Ohioans.

I’m very disappointed in Governor DeWine’s decision to veto HB 68. I look forward to working with leadership to address the issue of overriding the veto.

A three-fifths vote from the Ohio House and Senate is needed to override DeWine’s veto.

There will be a House Session on Jan. 10, but it is unknown if supporters of H.B. 68 will follow through.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as the press conference is over.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.