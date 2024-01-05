Gov. Mike DeWine signs executive order on trans healthcare, emphasizes mental health

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed an executive order Friday morning banning gender-transitioning surgeries on transgender minors in the state.

The announcements after the governor’s recent veto of House Bill 68, a bill that was sponsored by Gary Click (R-Vickery) that would have restricted healthcare for trans minors in Ohio and prohibited trans girls from playing female sports.

“I still feel just as firmly about [the veto] as I did that day. I do believe the parents, not the government, should be making these crucial decisions,” Gov. DeWine said Friday during a press conference.

While he signed the executive order banning gender-transitioning surgeries for children, DeWine reassured that hospitals and doctors are not performing these surgeries and that there is little to no data indicating that.

“However, if there are [transitioning surgeries on minors], we should ban them,” he said.

In addition to signing an executive order, DeWine also announced his administration’s draft rules for gender-affirming care for adults and youth.

Require a psychiatrist, an endocrinologist and a bioethicist to care for the patient through the whole process.

Require a comprehensive care plan that will include the possible risks of treatment with informed consent from the patient and parents if the patient is a minor.

Require lengthy and comprehensive mental health counseling.

“It’s clear that the most important part is mental health counseling. It needs to be lengthy and it needs to be comprehensive,” DeWine emphasized.

The Ohio Department of Health will file rules for public comment to collect data on gender dysphoria. The public does not have access to the submissions due to privacy laws, however, once enough data is collected, the legislatures and Ohioans will be able to see the numbers.

“We need to have data, we need to have information,” the governor explained. “We have it on virtually on everything else in the medical field - we don’t have data on this, we don’t have data on the frequency of circumstances so it’s time we get that information.”

Despite public backlash from some Republican lawmakers, such as Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) and Rep. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland), DeWine believes some H.B. 68 supporters like his new orders.

However, the Ohio House has scheduled a session on Jan. 10 to potentially vote on overriding his veto, DeWine confirmed.

“[T]he House said it’s coming back to vote on this next week and, you know, that’s fine, they have a constitutional right to do that - they will do what they think is best. I’ve stated my position very very clearly that the parents should be involved, not the State of Ohio, not the government,” he told the press.

Even if there is a veto override, it would not impact DeWine’s executive order - it would just solidify it into law in addition to prohibiting trans girls from playing female sports and banning gender-affirming care for trans minors.

In regards to the transgender athlete portion of H.B. 68, DeWine has made it clear that the decision to let trans girls play female sports should only be made by the sports league or organization, such as the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and not by the government.

He continued to say that his stance had not changed on the issue during the press conference and did not answer any questions about it.

The Ohio House will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to vote.

A three-fifths vote from the House and Senate is needed to override DeWine’s veto, but it is unknown if H.B. 68 supporters still have the votes.

