Gunfire at Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hits window at nearby business

Hamilton County dispatchers say gunfire from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hit a window...
Hamilton County dispatchers say gunfire from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot hit a window at the Mattress Firm across the street. On Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.(Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say gunfire struck the window at a Mattress Firm on Friday across from Kenwood Towne Center.

Dispatchers with Hamilton County said there were no injuries.

Deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shopping center after a 911 call at around 4 p.m. They say the shot that hit the window at the Mattress Firm came from the Kenwood Towne Center parking lot across the street. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office,

