Hamilton County receives $50K in grants for suicide prevention coalition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health awarded a total of $350,000 to seven counties’ suicide prevention coalitions on Friday.

Hamilton County was one of the seven to receive $50,000 in grant money to help fund suicide prevention strategies and approaches that will help minors and young adults ages 10-24.

“The Ohio Department of Health is pleased to see these grants awarded and that our state’s young people will have more opportunities to get the help they need,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, M.D., MBA, chairman of the PHFO board. “ODH is looking forward to the fund being used to advance other important programs that will improve the health of Ohioans.”

Mental health, especially in younger folk, has become more of a concern over the years, not just in Ohio, but nationally too.

The Public Health Fund of Ohio created a State Health Improvement Plan that sets objectives for physical and mental health in Ohio that starts in 2018 and expires in 2028.

The plan includes of list of strategies that counties can use to help lower the rate of suicides, such as telehealth therapy, suicide awareness and prevention programs in schools, child firearm access prevention, mental health first aid training and more.

Priority populations that are closely looked at based on socioeconomic status in this plan include the following:

Youth Suicide Deaths: White (non-Hispanic), male and residents of Appalachian counties

Adult Suicide Deaths: Ages 35-44 and 55-64, male and residents of Appalachian counties

According to the baseline rate in 2018, adult men and children living in Appalachian counties were more likely to die by suicide than other groups.

“Our youth represent Ohio’s future, and we want to see that those who are in crisis can get the help they need to go on to live healthy, productive lives,” said Kara Wente, Director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth. “These grants will ensure that more young people get that help.”

Each coalition will have the opportunity to apply for an additional $50,000 grant in late 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.