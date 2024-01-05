Contests
Man pleads guilty to gun charge after high-speed chase ends in crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown man could face up to 60 months in jail after pleading guilty to a gun charge stemming from a high-speed police chase.

Christopher Spicer, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

On March 16, 2023, the then 22-year-old Spicer was in a stolen Ford F-150 truck in a Middletown business parking lot when Parker says law enforcement approached him.

Spicer backed into a police vehicle and took off, Parker said.

He drove through Middletown at more than 90 miles per hour before crashing at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane, according to Parker and Middletown police.

The stolen truck became undrivable as a result of the wreck.

With Spicer now under arrest, Parker says officers searched the truck and found a loaded Romarm/Cugir Micro Draco 7.62x39mm pistol and more than 200 fentanyl pills.

Officials are recommending a 60-month prison sentence for Spicer.

