Middletown man pleads guilty to federal firearm charges after 2023 pursuit

Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a...
Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a crash.(Middletown City Jail)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Middletown man pleaded guilty to federal firearms charges connected to a high-speed pursuit in March 2023.

Christopher Spicer, 23, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Spicer was arrested on March 16, 2023, after he drove off while he was approached by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Middletown business. Spicer backed the truck into a police cruiser and fled through Middletown at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

He collided with another vehicle after running a red light at Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane.

Police found more than 200 fentanyl pills and a loaded Romarm/Cugir Micro Draco pistol.

The release said the parties involved in the case have recommended a 60-month prison sentence.

