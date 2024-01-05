NKY man facing more than 200 child porn charges

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Taylor Mill man is facing more than 200 child pornography after an investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

Michael Freimuth, 34, is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. He was arrested Thursday by Kenton County police.

Kenton County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Sanders said Freimuth is accused of uploading child porn to various cloud storage accounts and photoshopping images of children he’s familiar with.

“We believe what Mr. Freimuth is doing is taking images of children that he knows or is familiar with and photoshopping those images (from the internet),” Sanders said. “It makes us wonder what his intentions were regarding those children.”

Sanders said Kenton County police had identified one of the children in the images.

While Sanders said they haven’t had any reports of Freimuth perpetrating an act with a child, they’re asking anyone who believes their child may have had contact with him to call the Kenton County Police Department.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

