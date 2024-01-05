Contests
Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say

The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.

An official from the Atlanta Police Department says an off-duty officer was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle at the Atlanta Police Annex Thursday around 11 p.m. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears the officer may have experienced a medical issue,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. It is believed the officer was on his way to work.

Dozens of officers gathered at Grady overnight to show their support for the officer and comfort each other as they deal with this devastating loss. They formed a procession and took the officer’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

