Penguin Days return to Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo’s Penguin Days returns Jan. 8.

The event runs through March 8.

Visitors can see the always adorable Penguin Parades on Saturdays and Sundays (and holiday Mondays) at 11 a.m. through February.

Sadly, the zoo says this will be the last year for these parades.

“I’m sad to see the Penguin Parades end, but our flock is aging and ready to retire,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Marching has always been voluntary, and the birds that consistently want to walk will still do so this year.”

Visitors can take advantage of discounted Zoo admission during the Penguin Days event.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.