Running community rallies behind cross country coach battling cancer

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A 5k is being held this weekend to honor and show support for a Northern Kentucky cross country coach.

Late last year, St. Henry High School boys cross country coach Jeremy Hurm was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

His friend and fellow runner Rob Tagher says he remembers when Hurm first showed interest in coaching.

“He said, ‘Coach Rob, would you ever need any help with this team? I’d love to help you out if I can,’ and I said, ‘Well, Jeremy, that sounds great because my kids are out of St. Paul now and I would love someone to help out,’” recalls Tagher. “Little did I know he was eventually going to take over that team altogether.”

After leading his team to a third-place finish at the state championship this year and back-to-back first-place finishes before that, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the end of November.

And just days after that, a 5k was planned to support Hurm and his family. It’s Called Hurm Dawg’s Frosty 5k, it is happening Saturday morning at Idlewild Park in Burlington.

But if you haven’t signed up, it’s too late. That’s because in a matter of days, more than 1000 people registered for the walk/run exceeding expectations for the race organizers.

“I think runners love to gather and they love to suffer together and they love to give,” says Tagher.

Tagher says Hurm is a generous person, always thinking of everyone else before himself and that makes it hard to deal with this news.

“Jeremy’s really special and I think that he’s gotten so much outreach from the community because of who he is and what he’s done,” Tagher continues, “And anybody who’s made contact with him knows how special he is.”

Tagher says Hurm has a long road ahead of him as he battles this tough diagnosis, but he knows that Hurm is tougher.

The man has run 100-mile races for fun, after all.

Hurm’s wife and daughter are going through this battle with him and Tagher says they need support too.

“I think being positive and giving the family hope is part of that support,” says Tagher.

You can find out more information about how to support Hurm here.

