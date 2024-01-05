SAT: First Alert Weather Day: Wet to Slushy Snow and Rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati Friday, were 22º and 38º.

Overnight moisture moves in briefly as a light rain/snow mix, but changes over to snow showers that will continue into Saturday morning. Overnight temperatures will fall to near 32° for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

With road temperatures warmer than freezing and air temperatures near freezing the snow will be wet and accumulations will be slushy, although a few elevated surfaces could develop slick patches.

Accumulations on roads will not last long where snow is falling faster than it can be melted by road heat. Salt and other road treatments will be very effective and melt the lush quickly.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening hours because of impacts from a wintry mix of precipitation; mainly in the form of slushy snow.

Snow accumulations will generally be 1 to 2 inches of wet and slushy snow, but areas to the south and east of Cincinnati may see higher amounts, in fact a few spots could reach 3″. The snow accumulations will occur mainly between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon, so snow accumulations will become slushy and impacts will be limited as drier air moves in for the afternoon and evening. A few light rain showers and snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but predominately dry conditions are expected.

Sunday morning will be near freezing, so a few icy spots can’t be ruled out, especially on bridges and overpasses.. Sunday will also have areas of rain/snow shower activity changing over to a few snow flurries as the day progresses before drier air moves in Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

We’re also keeping a close eye on a potent system that will bring the threat of heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday. Additionally, this same system will deliver the threat for rain changing over to snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday are First Alert Weather Days , so stay tuned as we get closer for updates.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be near-to-slightly below normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s with some opportunities of rain and possible snow showers in the mix.

