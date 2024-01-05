Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
Anthony Rooks
Medical helicopter responds to stabbing in Clermont County stabbing, man under arrest

Latest News

Film Cincinnati, in partnership with New Media and director Shal Ngo, is casting for “Control...
Actors needed for movie being shot this winter in NKY
FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats