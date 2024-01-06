Contests
1 dead after shooting in Covington, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
Police are investigating a shooting in the Latonia neighborhood of Covington.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 34th and Graff Streets in the Latonia neighborhood.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have not released any further details.

This shooting remains under investigation.

FOX19 is working to learn more about this investigation and will continue to update this report.

