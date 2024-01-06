1 dead after shooting in Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A person is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 34th and Graff Streets in the Latonia neighborhood.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have not released any further details.

This shooting remains under investigation.

FOX19 is working to learn more about this investigation and will continue to update this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.