6 indicted on murder, felony charges after human trafficking bust, Ohio AG says

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Six people were indicted on a total of 124 felony charges on Dec. 27 after a human trafficking bust in south Columbus.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, three women and three men were involved in a violent human trafficking ring.

A Franklin County Grand Jury indicted the six suspects on the following charges:

James Dukes-Johnson, 28, of Columbus, was indicted on 39 felony charges: Aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

Michael Davis, 21, of Columbus, was indicted on 39 felony charges: Aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and felonious assault.

Sarah Dotson, 33, of Columbus, was indicted on 29 felony charges: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shahee Siler, 38, of Columbus, was indicted on 10 felony charges: Aggravated murder, murder, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, promoting prostitution and felonious assault.

Alexias Carr-Johnson, 28, of Marysville, was indicted on four felony charges: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

Tyler Payne, 29, of Columbus, was indicted on four felony charges: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and money laundering.

An investigation into the human trafficking ring was led by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

“Busts like this free victims from the clutches of trafficking and rid our streets of dangerous criminals,” Yost said in a press release. “These successful investigations propel us closer to a future in which no human beings are bought or sold in Ohio.”

What do we know about the case?

According to a Franklin County indictment, the alleged crime ring began around June 1, 2022, and lasted until about June 10, 2023.

In addition to money laundering, drug trafficking and human trafficking, court documents say that there were at least seven victims compelled to prostitution by Siler, Dotson, Davis and Dukes-Johnson over the course of one year.

Dukes-Johnson, Davis and Siler were indicted on murder and felonious assault charges for the death of 39-year-old Adrian Smith and injuring a 31-year-old man caught in the line of fire.

The shooting happened on May 31, 2023, at 8:20 p.m., a police report says.

Columbus police were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of Lockbourne Road for a report of a drive-by shooting where they found Smith suffering from a gunshot wound(s), the report said.

Smith was pronounced dead in the parking lot six minutes later.

Medics were also called to the 1500 block of Linwood Avenue for another shooting victim where they found the unnamed 31-year-old man with a bullet wound, the report said.

Officers noted that the victim was “patronizing the business” on Lockbourne Road from his vehicle when the shooting happened and was struck.

He ended up trying to drive himself to the hospital where he eventually called for help on Linwood Avenue, the incident report said.

Anyone with information about the alleged criminal activity or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888 and ask to speak to a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the attorney general said.

