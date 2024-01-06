First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wintry mix is moving into the Tri-State Area this weekend, making Saturday a First Alert Weather Day.

As rain, snow and freezing rain move throughout the much of the Greater Cincinnati region on Saturday morning, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m.

A ***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** has been issued for the FOX19 NOW viewing area for more information check https://t.co/ZSKVdE0wY7 or the radar screen of the First Alert Weather App. pic.twitter.com/QITLDfYr4c — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 6, 2024

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the FOX19 Viewing Area until 1 p.m. on Saturday. (WXIX)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the FOX19 Viewing Area until 1 p.m. on Saturday. (WXIX)

Any snow accumulations will be one inch or less with the possibility of a light ice glaze.

Saturday afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 30s and predominately dry conditions are expected.

On Sunday, the wintry mix will return in the morning and last until the early afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected.

It will be a windy afternoon with gusts possibly in the 20s.

Drier air will move in by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for most of the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the the low 40s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is keep a close eye on a potent system that could possibly bring heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday.

In addition, this same system will deliver the threat for rain turning into snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and into Wednesday, making them First Alert Weather Days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.