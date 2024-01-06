Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. for the Tri-State

By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the wet weather tapers off across the Tri-State Area, Saturday’s daytime highs will get into the upper 30s.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued until 1 p.m., making Saturday a First Alert Weather Day. Predominately dry conditions are expected afterward for the rest of the day.

Saturday's total snow fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area.
Saturday's total snow fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area.(WXIX)

On Sunday, the wintry mix will return in the morning and last until the early afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected. There may be some areas of patchy fog in the morning.

It will be a windy afternoon with gusts possibly in the 20s. Drier air will move in by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for most of the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the the low 40s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is keep a close eye on a potent system that could possibly bring heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday.

In addition, this same system will deliver the threat for rain turning into snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and into Wednesday, making them First Alert Weather Days.

