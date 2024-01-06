First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to return Saturday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the wet weather tapers off across the Tri-State Area, Saturday’s daytime highs will get into the upper 30s with predominantly dry conditions during the day.

A wintry mix will redevelop Saturday night into Sunday morning and will last until the early afternoon.

The wet weather has exited our region. However, a wintry mix will redevelop tonight. — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 6, 2024

Saturday's total snow fall in the Greater Cincinnati Area. (WXIX)

On Sunday, little to no accumulation of snow is expected. There may be some areas of patchy fog in the morning.

It will be a windy afternoon with gusts possibly in the 20s. Drier air will move in by Sunday evening.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for most of the day with morning low temperatures in the upper 20s and highs in the the low 40s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a potent system that could possibly bring heavy rain, a few rumbles of thunder and strong winds on Tuesday.

In addition, this same system will deliver the threat for rain turning into snow showers and windy conditions for Tuesday night and into Wednesday, making them First Alert Weather Days.

