“Hurm Dog Frosty 5K” honors local coach battling brain cancer

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It may have been a rainy and snowy day for Tri-State residents but that did not stop the Burlington community from gathering outside to honor a Northern Kentucky cross-country coach in a special way.

On Saturday morning, runners and residents gathered for the Hurm Dog Frosty 5K, an event that was made in honor of Coach Jeremy Hurm who was diagnosed with a brain tumor back in November.

“Coach Hurm has been a pivotal part in my running career - really the guy that got me going, the guy that got me everything I’ve done to this point is because of him really,” 5K winner Sean Ryan told FOX19 NOW.

Ryan is a Chicago collegiate runner who drove to Burlington on Saturday to participate in the Hurm Dog Frosty 5K, a race to raise money for the coach.

Event organizers say that it was Jeremy’s dream to have a race where state champions and the best of the best runners from all different schools come and compete against one another.

“Jeremy has been so good to so many people, as evidenced by the turnout here. Eleven hundred people registered [with] 100 volunteers and more to cheer and we want to give back to him - we want him to feel our support as he battles this,” said Suzi Francis, a volunteer.

While it was cold and rainy Saturday, that did not stop runners, like Ryan, from participating.

Organizers say that more than 1000 people registered or donated and 774 finished the Hurm Dog Frosty 5K Saturday. (WXIX)

“It’s kind of a testament to how great he is,” the athlete said.

Even though the drive from Chicago to Northern Kentucky was a long one, Ryan says every mile was worth it - by car and foot.

“To come down and to support him and his family, get the chance to see him and all of these people who care about him, is something that’s like great to be a part of,” he explained.

Race-goers left the finish line Saturday with an important message to Coach Hurm.

“We love you and we’re here for you and we’re fighting with you,” said Francis.

“I’m lucky to have been an athlete for you Hurm. I love you very much you’ve gotten me so far in life up to this point. I’m very lucky to have been apart of your career and everything that you’ve done,” Ryan said.

