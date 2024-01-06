North Avondale parents angry after New Year’s Eve gunfire take out window in baby’s nursery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North Avondale family returned home on New Year’s Eve to find shattered glass in the nursery for their unborn baby.

Luis Balladeres said they came home to find the window shattered and glass all over the room.

Balladeres says the baby is due in March, but if it was due earlier the incident could have been his worst nightmare.

“We’re going to have a baby in March, right?,” Balladeres said. “So three months away. Fast forward to the Fourth of July, if that would have happened then, which it quite often happens at the Fourth of July, New Year’s, etcetera, then a baby would have been in here.”

No one was injured in the incident, but Balladeres said the sound of gunfire in the neighborhood is normal.

“I run around here all the time and everyone is super nice in and around the neighborhood,” Balladeres said. “Everyone is phenomenal and you have a lot of folks that have been in this neighborhood for over 30 years. And they’ve said they’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Balladeres said anyone who isn’t ready to deal with the consequences of firing the gun anywhere, shouldn’t fire it in the air on a holiday.

“If you’re not ready to shoot into a kid’s bedroom then you shouldn’t be shooting up in the air,” Balladeres said.

Balladeres said he filed a report with police, but his goal is to raise awareness and get people to stop firing guns in the air.

