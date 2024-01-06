Contests
Police: 1 man in critical condition in early morning hit-skip crash

Police are investigating a hit-skip that occurred on Vine Street Saturday morning that left a...
Police are investigating a hit-skip that occurred on Vine Street Saturday morning that left a man hospitalized.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is currently in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Vine Street in North Avondale for a report of a pedestrian hit by an unknown vehicle at approximately 6:52 a.m., Cincinnati police say.

The victim was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

