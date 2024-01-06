Police: 25-year-old woman killed in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police were called to the 300 block of 34th Street in the Latonia neighborhood around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Justin Bradbury.

Officers at the scene found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Lt. Bradbury said that the woman, who was identified as Kierra Lane, 25, of Covington, died at the scene.

25-year-old Kierra Lane was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday on 34th Street in Latonia, according to Covington Police. (WXIX)

“I was just watching TV and we heard gunshots and so, not long after that my Ring went off and there was like 10 cop cars flying past,” said Linda Cohen, a neighbor.

According to Lt. Bradbury, there is no suspect identified at this time by police, but other neighbors say they heard the shooter is known to Lane.

“All of the friends and relatives here are saying it doesn’t sound like his type of character and that he’s a great guy and there’s no way he would do this,” said Matthew Hair. “They’re like in shock.”

A family friend who wanted to be identified as “Daniel” said he was told he knew of the shooter.

“They’re saying it was a person I know, the allegations against him...I find that hard to believe,” Daniel said. “He was a very good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back and he would give you anything in this world. I mean that’s like my brother and I am very hurt about it and I don’t know what’s going on. We haven’t heard from him.”

Emotional moments happened as police investigated the area of 34th Street.

“The first thing I did was hug the mother,” Cohen said. “When I saw her and she dropped to her knees, I just went over and hugged her.”

Police say that it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

“My heart goes out to each of the families on both sides. Prayers for everyone,” Daniel said.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Covington Police Criminal Investigation Bureau.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.