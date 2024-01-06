Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Trailer belonging to University of Cincinnati rowing team stolen

Police investigating after UC rowing team's trailer stolen
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the theft of a trailer belonging to the University of Cincinnati rowing team.

Members of the team said the 16-foot box trailer was stolen from a lot last month with more than $20,000 worth of equipment stored inside.

“It’s like a punch to the gut,” UC Rowing Director Brian Pack said. “They sawed through two locks to get it. It was very clear to them what they were doing.”

The Cincinnati Police Department said two suspects took the trailer on Dec. 11.

Pack said the theft was a crippling blow to the rowing team, which begins its season in March. The team lost all of the boat rigging, ores for the boats, tools and life jackets that were being stored for the winter. With classes resuming next week, he said replacing the lost equipment is fresh on the team’s mind.

On top of raising funds, the team has to consider the time it takes suppliers to produce it.

“They are thinking when school starts next week we have to start figuring out how do we raise the funds, how do we galvanize the alumni, what can we do to continue to operate when winter is over,” Pack said.

UC’s rowing program began 40 years ago. Rowers are dedicated with practice from 5 to 7 a.m. every morning five days a week and more practice on Saturdays.

“It’s quite a grind for them,” Pack said.

Anyone with information on the theft or who sees the 16-foot trailer should call Detective Remley at the Cincinnati Police Department at 413-979-4428.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation
The 16-year-old Colerain High School student was charged with felonious assault and will face...
Colerain teacher undergoes major brain surgery after assault by student
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital following an incident
Teacher, student taken to hospital following incident at Colerain High School
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
A new Ohio social media law will go into effect on Jan. 15 requiring companies to get parental...
New social media law takes effect soon in Ohio

Latest News

Gunfire shatters window in baby's nursery
North Avondale parents angry after New Year’s Eve gunfire take out window in baby’s nursery
Christopher Spicer, 22, was arrested and held at gunpoint after a police pursuit resulted in a...
Middletown man pleads guilty to federal firearm charges after 2023 pursuit
Late last year, St. Henry High School boys cross country coach Jeremy Hurm was diagnosed with...
Running community rallies behind cross country coach battling cancer
Colerain officer Dale Woods was hit by a vehicle after responding to a car crash. He passed...
Community continues to honor, remember officer five years after his death