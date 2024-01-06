Trailer belonging to University of Cincinnati rowing team stolen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating the theft of a trailer belonging to the University of Cincinnati rowing team.

Members of the team said the 16-foot box trailer was stolen from a lot last month with more than $20,000 worth of equipment stored inside.

“It’s like a punch to the gut,” UC Rowing Director Brian Pack said. “They sawed through two locks to get it. It was very clear to them what they were doing.”

The Cincinnati Police Department said two suspects took the trailer on Dec. 11.

Pack said the theft was a crippling blow to the rowing team, which begins its season in March. The team lost all of the boat rigging, ores for the boats, tools and life jackets that were being stored for the winter. With classes resuming next week, he said replacing the lost equipment is fresh on the team’s mind.

On top of raising funds, the team has to consider the time it takes suppliers to produce it.

“They are thinking when school starts next week we have to start figuring out how do we raise the funds, how do we galvanize the alumni, what can we do to continue to operate when winter is over,” Pack said.

UC’s rowing program began 40 years ago. Rowers are dedicated with practice from 5 to 7 a.m. every morning five days a week and more practice on Saturdays.

“It’s quite a grind for them,” Pack said.

Anyone with information on the theft or who sees the 16-foot trailer should call Detective Remley at the Cincinnati Police Department at 413-979-4428.

